Health services likely to be affected in Rajasthan as doctors give shutdown call on Saturday

Health services across Rajasthan are likely to be affected on Saturday as doctors have given a call for shutdown of routine and emergency services demanding justice for a woman colleague who died by suicide in Dausa district.

The doctors demanded that an abetment to suicide case be filed against six culprits, including three policemen.

Dr Archana Sharma killed herself after a murder case was registered against her following the death of a woman admitted to a private hospital under her.

''We have got complete support from all private hospitals and nursing homes and even associations of government hospitals. There will be complete shutdown of routine and emergency services in private hospitals on Saturday,'' said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes.

He said that routine services in government hospitals will remain suspended for the day, but emergency facilities will be functional.

Routine services at private hospitals remained affected on Friday as well.

Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.

In a one-page suicide note, Dr Sharma had written in Hindi, ''I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH (postpartum hemorrhage) is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence.'' ''Don't harass innocent doctors, please,'' she added.

