Left Menu

52-yr-old woman tries to set herself ablaze near Lucknow Lok Bhawan: Police

She poured kerosene over herself.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:48 IST
52-yr-old woman tries to set herself ablaze near Lucknow Lok Bhawan: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old woman tried to immolate herself here on Friday near Lok Bhawan, housing the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also, police officials said.

The attempt, however, was foiled by vigilant police personnel, who rushed the woman to a hospital where she was administered first aid.

The woman took the extreme step, accusing the police of having arrested her son in a false case, an allegation denied by senior police officers.

Confirming the self-immolation bid, Hazratganj police station's SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said, ''One Ram Pyari Devi of Gosaiganj area reached near the Lok Bhawan secretariat at around 12:30 pm. She poured kerosene over herself. This is when the police personnel stopped her. A police team took her to hospital.'' The woman was administered first aid and discharged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022