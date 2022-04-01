Ukraine's president says he and France's Macron discussed Mariupol evacuation plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the need to implement an initiative by Paris to help civilians evacuate the besieged city of Mariupol.

"The initiative of France on humanitarian corridors from Mariupol must be implemented!," Zelenskiy said on Twitter after the call.

