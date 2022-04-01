Left Menu

China should not interfere with sanctions on Russia, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:09 IST
China should not interfere with sanctions on Russia, EU says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's chief executive called on China on Friday to help end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and at the very least do nothing that might help Moscow circumvent economic sanctions.

"We made very clear China should not interfere with our sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022