China should not interfere with sanctions on Russia, EU says

The European Union's chief executive called on China on Friday to help end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and at the very least do nothing that might help Moscow circumvent economic sanctions.

"We made very clear China should not interfere with our sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

