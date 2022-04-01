Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:00 IST
2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 26.5%, LE PEN 20%, MELENCHON 16%, ZEMMOUR 11%, PECRESSE 9.5% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 54% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,708 respondents conducted between March 29-April 1; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

