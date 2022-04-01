Left Menu

IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team carries out flying display in Hyderabad

Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flying display in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:33 IST
IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team carries out flying display in Hyderabad
IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flying display in Hyderabad. The team will have their final aerobatic display of the 2021-22 season in Hakimpet on April 3, the Press Information Bureau, Defence Wing said.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team, popularly known as the Ambassadors of the IAF, has the distinction of being among a handful of nine aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world, the release said. The team whose motto is 'Sadaiv Sarvottam' (Always the Best) will also be doing a flypast in the skies of Hyderabad on April 2.

They fly the Hawk Mk132 aircraft, licence manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the release added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022