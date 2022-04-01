Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM NATION: DEL91 INDIA-RUSSIA-STATEMENT India, Russia highlight need for keeping bilateral economic contacts 'stable, predictable' New Delhi: India and Russia on Friday emphasised the need for keeping bilateral economic, technological and people-to-people contacts ''stable and predictable'', signalling an intent to carry on with their cooperation, notwithstanding western sanctions on Moscow.

DEL100 STALIN-INTERVIEW State parties, Cong, Left must unite against BJP; Cong should form TN-like 'principled friendship' nationally: Stalin New Delhi: Calling for a united front of the Congress, Left and all state parties opposed to the BJP to take on the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin on Friday said everyone must put aside their individual political mindsets and ''come together to save India''. By Barun Jha DEL107 STALIN-INTERVIEW-GOVERNOR Governor Ravi pleasant to associate with, but excessive delay in NEET decision not correct: CM Stalin New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) At loggerheads over the NEET issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said Governor R N Ravi is a ''pleasant'' person but the ''excessive delay'' in his decision-making on the crucial matter is not correct and such a scenario shows there is no need for a governor. By Barun Jha DEL110 PB-4THLD RESOLUTION Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with CM Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.

DEL65 PM-3RDLD STUDENTS Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM advises students to celebrate exams as festivals New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well and urged parents and teachers not to impose their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations on children.

DEL47 CONG-PRIYANKA-UP-PAPER LEAK BJP govt should hold 'charcha' on paper leak in UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked it to hold a ''charcha (discussion)'' on the paper leak and said ''no bulldozer is targeting'' the system involved in such acts.

DEL108 MINISTERS-BUNGALOWS 5 ex-Union ministers occupying bungalows express willingness to vacate govt accommodation: Officials New Delhi: As many as five former Union ministers, who are still occupying bungalows above their entitlement, have communicated their willingness to vacate government accommodation in the national capital, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials said on Friday.

PAR20 RS-POPULATION-BILL Private member's bill to regulate population withdrawn in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: A private member's bill to regulate the country's population introduced by BJP member Rakesh Sinha in the Rajya Sabha was withdrawn on Friday.

DEL80 BJP-100-LD RAJYA SABHA BJP first party since 1990 to touch 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha, tally may drop again New Delhi: For the first time in its history, the BJP has achieved the feat of having 100 members in Rajya Sabha after the party won one seat each in Assam, Tripura and Nagaland in the elections held on Thursday.

DEL90 DL-SCHOOLS-LD REOPEN Back to school: After 2 yrs, offline classes resume in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Parents getting their children into school buses after ensuring that they carried sanitiser bottles were seen across Delhi-NCR as schools decked up to receive students with the resumption of offline classes from Friday after over two years.

DEL75 BIZ-2ND LD GST-COLLECTION GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr in March New Delhi: GST collections soared to an all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in March as the fiscal year-end frenzy to meet targets saw strong sales and crackdown on evasions brought in more taxes.

LEGAL: LGD17 DL-HC-2NDLD CM HOUSE Vandalism outside Kejriwal's residence: HC says 'unruly' crowd sought to create fear, police force was inadequate New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday asked the police to file a status report on the alleged vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence earlier this week and said the ''unruly crowd'' sought to create an ''element of fear'' and the police force at the spot was ''inadequate'' and ''outnumbered''.

LGD15 CJI-CBI-CREDIBILITY CBI's credibility has come under deep public scrutiny in recent years: CJI New Delhi: CBI's credibility has come under deep public scrutiny with the passage of time as its actions and inactions have raised questions in some cases, Chief Justice N V Ramana Friday said and called for creating an ''independent umbrella institution'' to bring various investigating agencies under one roof. LGD8 DL-HC-JOURNALIST ED opposes journalist's plea challenging LOC issued against her New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Friday opposed a petition by journalist Rana Ayyub seeking to quash a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her barring her from travelling abroad.

