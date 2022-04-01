Left Menu

German air force to get lion's share of 100 bln euro defence fund - sources

The German air force looks set to be the biggest beneficiary of a 100-billion-euro ($110.35 billion) special fund for the country's military, two defence sources told Reuters on Friday. The next meeting to discuss the fund is expected to take place at the chancellery on Monday, one source said. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:46 IST
The German air force looks set to be the biggest beneficiary of a 100-billion-euro ($110.35 billion) special fund for the country's military, two defence sources told Reuters on Friday. Some 40 billion euros are earmarked for the air force and 27 billion euros will be spent on upgrading command and control capabilities, including modern radios, the sources said.

The army will get 17 billion euros and the navy 10 billion euros, the sources said. The next meeting to discuss the fund is expected to take place at the chancellery on Monday, one source said.

($1 = 0.9062 euros)

