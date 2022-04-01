Kyiv satellite town Bucha recaptured by Ukraine, mayor says

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the town of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, its mayor said on Friday.

"March 31 will go down in the history of our town... as the day of its liberation from Russian (forces)," Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk said in a video which appeared to be filmed outside Bucha's town hall.

