Kremlin spokesman says Russia will strengthen its western borders - RIA news agency

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:26 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia would strengthen its western borders so that "it wouldn't cross anyone's mind to attack", RIA news agency reported.

RIA also cited Peskov as saying the strengthening exercise would ensure the "necessary parity" was maintained, but did not give details.

