BRIEF-Ukrainian military says Russia aimed missiles at critical infrastructure in Odesa but attack was foiled by anti-air defences
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 01:58 IST
April 1 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINIAN MILITARY SAYS RUSSIA AIMED MISSILES AT CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN ODESA BUT ATTACK WAS FOILED BY ANTI-AIR DEFENCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
