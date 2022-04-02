Ukraine says it carried out prisoner exchange with Russia
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 02:29 IST
Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, leading to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
He did not say how many Russian soldiers were swapped, but said the deal was a result of ongoing peace negotiations. He made the comments in an online post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Kyrylo Tymoshenko
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
