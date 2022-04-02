Left Menu

Three criminals killed in encounter in Assam's Goalpara

Three criminals were killed in an encounter in the Goalpara district of Assam after they refused to surrender to the police, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka on Friday.

ANI | Goalpara (Assam) | Updated: 02-04-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 06:15 IST
Three criminals killed in encounter in Assam's Goalpara
Goalpara SP Mrinal Deka (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three criminals were killed in an encounter in the Goalpara district of Assam after they refused to surrender to the police, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka on Friday. The criminals were identified as Shahjahan, Nazmul and Sajal against who many criminal cases were registered.

Speaking to the reporters, ASP said, "They were trying to escape by hiding in a truck. Acting on a tip-off, we stopped the vehicle but they tried to run away and opened fire on us. They got badly injured and were taken to the hospital where the doctor declared them dead. The three miscreants were involved in crimes like murder and kidnapping." The incident is said to have taken place at around 8.30 pm on Friday near Alok Bazar of Goalpara district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022