Unidentified people loot Rs 13.28 lakh from ATM in Gurugram

Robbers cut open an ATM and decamped with over Rs 13 lakh in Sector 75A here, police said on Saturday.They barged into the private bank ATM on Thursday night and broke open the machine using a gas cutter after spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk, the police added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
Robbers cut open an ATM and decamped with over Rs 13 lakh in Sector 75A here, police said on Saturday.

They barged into the private bank ATM on Thursday night and broke open the machine using a gas cutter after spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk, the police added. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station here following a complaint by a payment service company on Friday. However, the police haven't obtained any major leads into the case, sources said.

"The lock of the kiosk was broken and black paint sprayed on the all CCTV cameras inside and outside. The machine was cut open from a side and the cash trays were missing. On inquiry by the company, it was found that Rs 13,28,000 was present in the ATM and it was robbed by unknown people," the complainant told the police. The unidentified robbers have been booked under sections 380 (theft), 457 (house/shop breaking by night), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"We are investigating all the angles...the kiosk shutter was down and no security guard was deployed. We have sought CCTV footage of the locality to identify the accused," inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

