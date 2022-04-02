Left Menu

Man held in Latur for vehicle thefts, 19 motorcycles worth Rs 3.80 lakh seized

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:38 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested and 19 motorcycles valued at Rs 3.80 lakh were allegedly seized from him in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The man was arrested by a team from Vivekanand Chowk police station on Saturday while he was riding past Siddheshwar Temple, the official said. The man, identified as Akeel Mehboob Shaikh of Beed district, has vehicle theft cases against his name in Udgir, Malakoli, Ambejogai, Beed, Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Shikrapur in Pune, the official added.

