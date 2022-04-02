Russia, Kazakhstan urge deal for neutral, nuclear-free Ukraine
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed during a phone call on Saturday that it was vital for an agreement to be reached for a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free Ukraine, Kazakhstan's presidential office said.
In a readout of the call, it said that Putin had briefed Tokayev on the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kazakh
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Tokayev
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Kazakhstan
- Ukraine
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hilary Duff slams Russian President Vladimir Putin in emotional post about Ukraine, says she's 'gutted and angry'
Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?
Ukraine war: people are fighting and dying for Vladimir Putin’s flawed version of history
Russian Olympians face backlash after Vladimir Putin rally
Vladimir Putin references JK Rowling in latest speech