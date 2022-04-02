Left Menu

Russia, Kazakhstan urge deal for neutral, nuclear-free Ukraine

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed during a phone call on Saturday that it was vital for an agreement to be reached for a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free Ukraine, Kazakhstan's presidential office said.

In a readout of the call, it said that Putin had briefed Tokayev on the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

