Death toll from Mykolaiv strike keeps growing

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:34 IST
At least 33 people have been killed and 34 injured in a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian officials gave the latest death toll in a statement Saturday, updating the numbers of the deadly strike that hit Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

Rescuers sent by the State Emergency Service have been searching the wreckage for survivors since Russian forces struck the building, which housed the office of regional governor Vitaliy Kim. The governor, who was not on the premises at the time of the attack, later posted social media images showing a gaping hole in the nine-story structure.

The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.

Mykolaiv, a strategically important city en route to Ukraine's largest port of Odesa, has withstood weeks of shelling by the Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

