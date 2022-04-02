Navi Mumbai: Medical student injured in knife attack by man against whom she had complained earlier
A 17-year-old medical student sustained injuries in a knife attack by a man known to her near Rabale railway station in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening and the teen girl's injuries are minor, the Rabale MIDC police station official said.
A case was registered on Saturday afternoon against Kundal Ghol, a roadside clothes seller who lives in the same Bhimnagar locality as the victim and is known to her, he added.
The victim had earlier complained to police against Ghol for harassment, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.
