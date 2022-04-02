Pralhad Joshi compliments coal companies for record production, despatch in 2021-22

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has expressed happiness in attaining record coal production and despatch during the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Coal informed on Saturday. In a tweet, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening up the coal sector of the country which resulted in the present achievement.

Complimenting all the coal companies in the country, Joshi called upon them to keep fulfilling India's energy aspirations. During financial 2021-22, with an 8.55 per cent increase, India's coal sector achieved a record production of 777.23 Million Ton compared to 716 MT the previous year, the Ministry said.

At the same time, coal despatch has gone up by 18.43 per cent to 818.04 MT during fiscal 2021-22 against the figure of 690.71 MT in 2020-21. A series of reforms and innovative measures initiated in recent years by the Ministry of Coal has paved the way for this record achievement.

Hurdles caused by the Covid pandemic reduced imports due to very high international coal prices and fast increasing domestic demand for coal make the present achievement all the more remarkable, the release added further. (ANI)

