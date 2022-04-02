Gill's 84 takes GT to 171/6 against DC

Shubman Gill smashed 84 off 46 balls to guide Gujarat Titans to 171 for 6 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Besides Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya made 31 off 27 balls after being asked to bat. David Miller remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets for 23 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets giving away 34 runs for DC. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 171 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23).

