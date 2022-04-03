Russia says aid columns not able to reach Mariupol, blames Red Cross - RIA

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said aid convoys had not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on either Friday or Saturday and blamed the International Committee of the Red Cross, RIA news agency said.

RIA cited a senior official as saying due to the actions of the Red Cross, the convoys had left very late and were not able to reach Mariupol on time.

