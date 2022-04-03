Left Menu

Russia says aid columns not able to reach Mariupol, blames Red Cross - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 00:51 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said aid convoys had not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on either Friday or Saturday and blamed the International Committee of the Red Cross, RIA news agency said.

RIA cited a senior official as saying due to the actions of the Red Cross, the convoys had left very late and were not able to reach Mariupol on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

