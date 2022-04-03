Left Menu

Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam

The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. During a search operation conducted by police and fire brigade personnel, two bodies were fished out after two hours on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:14 IST
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death. The deceased are in their late 20s. ''The incident came to light after local people informed guards that two pairs of shoes and clothes are lying near the reservoir and no human activity is seen inside the backwater. During a search operation conducted by police and fire brigade personnel, two bodies were fished out after two hours on Saturday afternoon,'' the official said. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022