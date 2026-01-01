Persecution of Faith: A Call for Justice

In a bold statement, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, has voiced deep concern over the rising persecution of Christians during Christmas, suggesting tacit approval from authorities. His message focused on the alarming increase in insecurity faced by minority communities.

The Archbishop's New Year address highlighted concerning incidents where minority communities have faced harassment for celebrating significant festivals. He emphasized that these actions go against India's values of peace and cultural diversity, marking a troubling trend for the nation.

Ferrao urged Indian authorities to recognize their constitutional and moral responsibilities, emphasizing the need for decisive action against offenders to restore faith in democratic values. He also called for citizens to unite against divisive forces to maintain national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)