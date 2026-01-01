Left Menu

Persecution of Faith: A Call for Justice

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao expressed concern over attacks on Christians during Christmas, highlighting a rise in minority community insecurity. He criticized authorities' tacit approval of these actions, which undermine India's values. He urged authorities to uphold constitutional duties and citizens to counter divisive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-01-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 08:14 IST
Persecution of Faith: A Call for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, has voiced deep concern over the rising persecution of Christians during Christmas, suggesting tacit approval from authorities. His message focused on the alarming increase in insecurity faced by minority communities.

The Archbishop's New Year address highlighted concerning incidents where minority communities have faced harassment for celebrating significant festivals. He emphasized that these actions go against India's values of peace and cultural diversity, marking a troubling trend for the nation.

Ferrao urged Indian authorities to recognize their constitutional and moral responsibilities, emphasizing the need for decisive action against offenders to restore faith in democratic values. He also called for citizens to unite against divisive forces to maintain national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

 India
2
Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

 India
3
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

 Global
4
Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026