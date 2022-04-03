Russia preventing Ukraine resupply by Black Sea - UK military intelligence
Russia retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare, the Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1510484072744820740?s=20&t=xEQAqYl3qVCJ8CgTBDeb6A in a regular bulletin. "Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity," it said.
"Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity," it said. The report said the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed but that they were almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its invasion of Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
