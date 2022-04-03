Left Menu

Kolkata Police arrested two miscreants with firearms and ammunition

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two miscreants for possessing firearms and ammunition, said police.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:09 IST
Kolkata Police arrested two miscreants with firearms and ammunition
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two miscreants for possessing firearms and ammunition, said police. The North Bidhan Nagar Police arrested two youth during patrolling at late night on Saturday . The police said that the suspects were found walking suspiciously near Baishakhi Foot Bridge.

During interrogation, the police recovered firearms and one round of ammunition from their possession. Later, the arrest was made under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. As per the police, the two arrested have been identified as Naresh Das and Arun Mandal.

Police found that multiple cases were registered against them in many other police stations. They were found involved in any illegal activities. The police are slated to produce the two accused in the Bidhannagar court on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022