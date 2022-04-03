Kolkata Police arrested two miscreants with firearms and ammunition

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two miscreants for possessing firearms and ammunition, said police. The North Bidhan Nagar Police arrested two youth during patrolling at late night on Saturday . The police said that the suspects were found walking suspiciously near Baishakhi Foot Bridge.

During interrogation, the police recovered firearms and one round of ammunition from their possession. Later, the arrest was made under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. As per the police, the two arrested have been identified as Naresh Das and Arun Mandal.

Police found that multiple cases were registered against them in many other police stations. They were found involved in any illegal activities. The police are slated to produce the two accused in the Bidhannagar court on Sunday. (ANI)

