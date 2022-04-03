Left Menu

Panchayat official murder: Bombs buried next to home of accused in Birbhum village recovered

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:45 IST
The police in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday recovered bombs, buried next to the residence of an absconding accused in TMC panchayat official Bhadu Sheikh's murder case, a senior officer said.

A team of police officers, accompanied by a bomb squad, unearthed the explosives that were kept in a drum and buried beside Palash Sheikh's house in Bogtui village.

The squad then defused the bombs on a vacant piece of land, the senior police officer said.

At least 10 FIRs have been filed and over 20 arrested in Bhadu Sheikh’s murder case so far.

Violence had broken out in Bogtui near Rampurhat town last month following the murder, with miscreants attacking houses and setting them on fire, leaving eight people dead, including children.

One woman succumbed to her burn injuries days after, taking the toll to nine.

The massacre in the aftermath of the panchayat official's murder is being probed by the CBI.

CBI sleuths, during the day, spoke to locals in neighbouring Kumadda village, where a bike and two e-rickshaws (toto) that were allegedly used to carry bombs and petrol during the carnage were seized on Saturday, one of the central agency officials said.

According to the official, forensic tests might be conducted on the seized vehicles.

