Kremlin says Western sanctions 'beyond reason'
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin says that by imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin the West has demonstrated it has abandoned its sense of reason.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in televised remarks Sunday that the sanctions against Putin were going "beyond the edge of reason," adding that they showed that the West is "capable of any stupidities." Peskov added that Putin's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "hypothetically possible" once negotiators from the two countries prepared a draft agreement to be discussed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Kremlin
- West
- Vladimir
- Ukrainian
- Putin
- Peskov
- Dmitry Peskov
ALSO READ
5 nabbed for killing man following argument in west Delhi's Naraina
Cricket-Grenada drops vaccine mandate for third West Indies v England test
Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood thriller stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity; Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on policy violation and more
Hilary Duff slams Russian President Vladimir Putin in emotional post about Ukraine, says she's 'gutted and angry'
Russian aerospace forces hit 69 Ukrainian military facilities overnight