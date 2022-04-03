Left Menu

Maha: Absconding since 1979 in assault case, man held after his name appears in list of govt beneficiaries

Forty-three years after a Nagpur-based man went absconding in a case of assault registered against him, police have arrested him here after his name figured in a list of government beneficiaries, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:29 IST
Maha: Absconding since 1979 in assault case, man held after his name appears in list of govt beneficiaries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-three years after a Nagpur-based man went absconding in a case of assault registered against him, police have arrested him here after his name figured in a list of government beneficiaries, an official said on Sunday. The police nabbed the accused, Deepak Bansod, who is now 75 years old, on Saturday afternoon, he said.

''In 1979, a case was registered at Sitabuldi police station here against Bansod under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). He was arrested in the case at that time, and was also produced in a local court, which had granted bail to him at that time,'' the official said. However, soon after being released on bail, Bansod had left his rented accommodation in Sitabuldi area and went untraceable, he said. ''However, he was finally traced by the police after his name appeared as a beneficiary in government schemes recently,'' he added. The crime branch caught him and handed him over to the Sitabuldi police for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022