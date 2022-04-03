Left Menu

Ukraine says shelling continued night and day in Donetsk region

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:16 IST
The governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday that shelling had continued throughout the night and day, and described the situation in the region as "turbulent".

Ukraine's military has said it believes that Russia has pulled forces from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to move them to Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas for a new attack aiming to occupy all of both the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

