U.S. to give $50 mln to Moldova to cope with Ukraine war

The United States will give Moldova $50 million to help it cope with the impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced during a visit to the former Soviet republic on Sunday. She said the funding would support programs, training and equipment for border management, efforts to counter human trafficking, help to improve accountability and transparency in the justice sector, and combat corruption and cybercrime.

The money comes on top of $30 million announced by the United States last month to assist refugee relief efforts in Moldova over the next six months. Nearly 400,000 refugees have already fled Ukraine through Moldova, with about a quarter remaining in the country, the United Nations said.

