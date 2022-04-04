Russian shelling kills seven people in Ukraine's Kharkiv - prosecutor
Reuters
Russian shelling killed seven people in the city of Kharkiv on Sunday evening and injured 34 more, including three children, the regional prosecutor's office said.
Ten houses and a trolleybus depot were also damaged, it said in a statement.
