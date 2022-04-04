Left Menu

Hong Kong's No. 2 official in bid to become city's new leader -TVB

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-04-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 06:10 IST
Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, is set to resign to join a race in May to become the city's new leader, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to the city's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for the city were related to security rather than finance or the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

