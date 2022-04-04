False declaration case: BJP leader Pravin Darekar reaches Mumbai police station to record statement

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Monday reached a police station in south Mumbai to record his statement in the Mumbai Bank false declaration case, an official said. Darekar reached the MRA Marg police station around 11.30 AM, the official said, adding that his statement is being recorded. Earlier, police had issued summons to Darekar asking him to visit the police station on Monday in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14.

Darekar had denied the allegations against him.

A case was registered against Darekar based on the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who alleged that the BJP leader used bogus membership of a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank. Shinde had also alleged that he had cheated the government and the bank by posing as a labourer and contesting the bank's election for the director's post under the labour category.

The FIR was registered against Darekar under sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Bombay High Court had last month refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar who had sought quashing of the FIR registered against him.

