Banned tobacco, ganja seized; 14 held

Erode district police on Monday said they have arrested 14 people with banned tobacco and ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the arrest was made after raids in Erode, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Chennimalai, Perundurai, Thalavadi and other places on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)