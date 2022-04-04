Left Menu

Moscow accuses Ukraine of staging Bucha events to undermine Russia - TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine's version of what happened in the town of Bucha was a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow, the TASS news agency reported.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:43 IST
Moscow accuses Ukraine of staging Bucha events to undermine Russia - TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine's version of what happened in the town of Bucha was a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow, the TASS news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns like Bucha outside the capital Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal from the area.

Lavrov said the dead bodies were "staged" and that images of them and what he said was Ukraine's false version of events had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine. Russia's top diplomat also called on Britain, which holds the presidency of the U.N. Security Council for April, to fulfil its responsibilities in that role after it rejected a Russian request to convene a meeting over Bucha.

