Spain police detain superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:49 IST
Spanish authorities detained a superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca, a Spanish police source said on Monday.
Spanish authorities have detained other superyachts suspected of belonging to Russian individuals under sanctions over the past weeks.
