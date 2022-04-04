Left Menu

Spain police detain superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:49 IST
  
  • Spain

Spanish authorities detained a superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca, a Spanish police source said on Monday.

Spanish authorities have detained other superyachts suspected of belonging to Russian individuals under sanctions over the past weeks.

