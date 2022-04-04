Gold declines Rs 50; Silver up Rs 187
Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 50 at Rs 51,483 per 10 grams in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the last trading session, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,533 per 10 grams.
The rupee closed 19 paise higher at 75.55 against the US dollar on Monday.
In contrast, silver gained Rs 187 to trade at Rs 66,827 per kg as compared to Rs 66,640 in the previous trade.
''Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 50 pressured by rupee appreciation despite of firm global gold prices,'' said HDFC securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
Gold prices at COMEX were trading higher at USD 1,930 per ounce, he said.
