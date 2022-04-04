Four held for IPL betting in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

Four men have been arrested from Khamgaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting bets over the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, police said on Monday. A special squad of police seized 12 mobile phones, a laptop and other materials worth over Rs 82,000 from the accused during the raid conducted on Sunday, an official said.

The arrested accused are identified as Rajeshwar Joshi (48), Mudassar Rashid (42), Shashikant Sharma (58), and Gajendra Sharma (30). An FIR was registered. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)