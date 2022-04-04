Left Menu

West Bengal: ED files charge sheet in Remdesivir 'black marketing' case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:30 IST
West Bengal: ED files charge sheet in Remdesivir 'black marketing' case
  • Country:
  • India

The ED on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet in a special anti-money laundering court in Kolkata in a case linked to ''black marketing'' of Bangladesh-made Remdesivir injections during the COVID-19 spread in 2021.

The prosecution complaint has been filed against the accused, identified by the agency in a statement issued here as Rahul Bardhan, Biswajit Das and Nishita Kanodia.

The complaint or charge sheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata which has taken its cognisance, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate case against the accused stems from a Kolkata Police FIR of April last year where it was alleged that Rahul Bardhan ''ran an illegal network of black marketing of Bangladeshi made Remdesivir and sold the same through the other two accused (Das and Kanodia) at exorbitant prices.'' The anti-viral drug was part of the clinical management of coronavirus infected patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022