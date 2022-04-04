UK says it will regulate stable-coin payments
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance ministry said on Monday it intended to legislate to regulate some stablecoins when they are used as a means of payment.
The ministry said it intended to consult later this year on creating regulations for a wider set of crypo-asset activities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- finance ministry
Advertisement