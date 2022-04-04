Left Menu

Russian ambassador to Vilnius "asked to leave", says Lithuania

Lithuania has asked the Russian ambassador to leave the country, the Lithuanian foreign minister said on Monday. "Russian ambassador was asked to leave Lithuania," Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted. "Lithuanian ambassador in Ukraine is coming back to Kyiv. That is Lithuania's decision made today," he added.

