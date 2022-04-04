Man held for murder, committed when he was in jail: Sirohi MLA writes to CM

An independent MLA and advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has come to the rescue of a man facing trial for a murder that was committed on a day when he was lodged in jail.

An MLA from Rajasthan’s Sirohi assembly constituency, Sanyam Lodha has sought relief for accused Gemaram in a letter to Chief Minister Gehlot.

Lodha wrote to the chief minister after coming to know of Gemaram’s case during his recent visit to the Sirohi district jail with Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Julie.

Citing jail records in his letter, Sirohi wrote that Gemaram was lodged in the Bali sub-jail of Pali district on May 25, 2018 when a 70-year-old woman Ladu Devi was murdered in Sirohi district.

The jail records show that he was in jail from April 2, 2018 to May 29, 2018 in a case registered against him at the Sadri police station in Pali district.

Despite this, he was booked by the Barloot police in the Sirohi district in the murder of the woman committed on May 25, 2018, he said.

Referring to another case, Lodha wrote to Gehlot that this is the second case in which the Sirohi district police has implicated an innocent man in a murder case.

The Sirohi police kept that man in jail on the murder charge for four years and then filed a final report in the court saying that there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime. ''This is a blatant violation of human rights. The Barloot police falsely implicated Gemaram in a murder and loot case despite he being in jail on the day the woman was murdered,” Lodha told PTI.

“The chief minister should get the role of Sirohi police investigated and take action against those found guilty,'' he added.

In his letter to the CM, Lodha also said victim Gemaram is in jail even today owing to his poverty and lack of other resources.

He urged the state government to get him released at the earliest and provide compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)