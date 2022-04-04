DOJ says Russian oligarch Vekselberg's yacht was subject to U.S. seizure warrant
Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Spanish police who seized a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting pursuant to a U.S. seizure warrant, the Department of Justice said on Monday.
The vessel had violated U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes, the DOJ said. The agency added that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had also issued seizure warrants for some $625,000 associated with sanctioned entities held at nine U.S. financial institutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Viktor
- U.S.
- U.S. District Court
- Department of Justice
- Spanish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more