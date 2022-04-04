Two drug peddlers arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

Two women were arrested near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 1800 banned Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 3 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Yaba tablets are also called Amphetamines or party drugs.

Acting on a specific tip-off, BSF and the Meghalaya Police launched an operation to nab drug peddlers. They apprehended the two women with 1790 Yaba tablets in South West Khasi Hills on Sunday. The women said that they were hired by their handler to throw the packets cotaining Yaba tablets over the fence to Bangladesh, they said. The apprehended persons along with the seized consignment were handed over to Gumaghat police station in South West Khasi Hills district and they were formally arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, a senior district police officer said.

Meanwhile, the BSF in Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi woman, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory on April 2, to Border Guard Bangladesh. The incident took place at Umsyiem in East Khasi Hills district when the woman was intercepted while she was found roaming near the border. On investigation, it was found that the woman was not aware of the alignment of the international border as it is zigzag and unfenced and had entered Indian territory unintentionally, the BSF said in a statement. PTI JOP MM MM

