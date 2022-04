Ukraine president asks Romania for more help to counter Russia threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked Romanian lawmakers to step up sanctions pressure on Russia, which he warned posed a threat to all of eastern Europe and the Black Sea region. Addressing the parliament in Bucharest by video link, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed further support from foreign allies, including weapons, to counter Russian forces.

"Ukraine is not the last target of Russian aggression. The fate of eastern Europe and the Black Sea region is being decided in Ukraine right now."

