Left Menu

Delhi HC reserves order on plea challenging trail court direction for registration of FIR against police officials

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the order on pleas moved by Delhi police challenging the trial court's judgement that directed the registration of FIR against the Police personnel of Dwarka District.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:32 IST
Delhi HC reserves order on plea challenging trail court direction for registration of FIR against police officials
Delhi High Court . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the order on pleas moved by Delhi police challenging the trial court's judgement that directed the registration of FIR against the Police personnel of Dwarka District. The Delhi Police stated that any direction to lodge an FIR against honest officers, acting bona fide to police a crime-ridden district is not only perverse but also violates the rights of those officers under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Yogesh Khanna reserved the order after hearing submissions by the counsel for Delhi Police. The Additional DCP, Dwarka District has challenged the order passed by the Court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ), Dwarka Court on March 24, 2022. Additional Standing Counsel (ASC) for Delhi Police Avi Singh argued that the trial court clubbed three separate FIRs related to separate cases, and through a common order granted bail to all accused without considering their antecedents, recoveries or the scope of their involvement in the crime.

Avi Singh also argued the trial court judge stepped beyond the jurisdictional mandate of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and directed that the handwritten complaint filed in the bail application unsupported by affidavit, be converted into Section 156(3) complaints and put up before the Metropolitan Magistrate (MM). The Counsel for Delhi Police further argued that the trial court judge erred by recording adverse findings against the raiding party on the basis of an ipse dixit (unproven) statement by the accused, and entirely prejudging the case against the Police.

It was also argued that without recommending the matter for a vigilance enquiry or to the jurisdictional police complaints authority, the trial court judge virtually directed the MM to register an FIR against the police officials, which is entirely de hors (outside the scope of) the mandate of Section 156 (3) CrPC and against the principle of separation of powers underlined in the Constitution of India and the CrPC. ASC argued that the ASJ erred in law by seeking the registration of FIR without considering that a prior sanction under Section 140 of the Delhi Police Act is required for initiating an investigation under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC.

The trial court while granting bail to accused Deepak Chauhan, Bablu and Aijaj had noted that accused Irshad, Aijaj, Deepak Chauhan, Bablu and Sachin had gunshot injuries in their knees while they were trying to flee after firing at the police party in different cases on different dates in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022