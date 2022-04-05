Left Menu

Ecuador prison riot leaves 20 dead, 5 seriously injured

A clash between prison gangs armed with guns and knives left 20 people dead, Ecuadorian officials said Monday, and they announced that they had fully regained control of the penitentiary.Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said five of the dead had been mutilated, six hanged and one poisoned during the clash Sunday in Turi, about 310 kilometers 190 miles south of the capital.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:10 IST
Ecuador prison riot leaves 20 dead, 5 seriously injured
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A clash between prison gangs armed with guns and knives left 20 people dead, Ecuadorian officials said Monday, and they announced that they had fully regained control of the penitentiary.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said five of the dead had been mutilated, six hanged and one poisoned during the clash Sunday in Turi, about 310 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital. At least five people had serious injuries.

Speaking to Radio Democracy, Carrillo linked the riot to a “criminal economy” with links to politics, but he did not expand on that.

Gen. Carlos Cabrera, the commander of police, told a news conference that authorities were making a block by block search of the prison.

What appeared to be gunfire and screaming could be heard on videos of the incident broadcast by local news media. Carrillo said on Sunday that about 1,000 police and military personnel worked to control the riot.

Amnesty International said last month that at least 316 prisoners died in confrontations in Ecuadorian prisons in 2020, with 119 of those dying in a September riot.

The government in the past has blamed confrontations on drug gangs linked to Mexican cartels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022