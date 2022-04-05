Left Menu

France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats -diplomatic source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:59 IST
France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine, a French diplomatic source said on Monday.

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said a decision to expel a number of Russian diplomatic staff had been taken as part of a wider European initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

