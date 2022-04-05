France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats -diplomatic source
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:59 IST
- Country:
- France
France is expelling 35 Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine, a French diplomatic source said on Monday.
Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said a decision to expel a number of Russian diplomatic staff had been taken as part of a wider European initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
Figure skating-Absences loom large with Russians out of world championships
France freezes USD 24bn of Russian Central Bank's assets