Top child rights body seeks reply from NCERT over chapter by Harsh Mander in textbook

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over the inclusion of a chapter authored by social rights activist Harsh Mander, who is currently under probe by the Enforcement Directorate on allegations of money laundering while running children's homes. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September, conducted raids at the premises linked to Mander, a retired IAS officer.

In a letter to the NCERT, the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo, said the story titled 'Weathering the Storm in Ersama' authored by Mander included in the English textbook 'Moments' for Class IX, was examined following a complaint, and it was found that it negated provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. "The narrative of the story is built in a way to suggest that the rescue and welfare work are only carried out by the non-government organizations and undermines the country's mechanism including disaster management agencies and other authorities," said Kanoongo.

The complaint raised questions over the inclusion of the story by a person who is accused of money laundering while running children's homes in the country. The inclusion of two other stories titled 'A Home on the Street' and Paying for his Tea'- given as suggested readings at the end of the chapter were also listed by NCPCR for being printed without cross-checking the present scenario of care and protection of children in the country.

The NCPCR body requested appropriate action in the matter and apprise the commission within seven days. (ANI)

