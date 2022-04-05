Left Menu

UP: Man carries wife to hospital on cart, Deputy CM orders probe

After a video of a man carrying his wife on a cart to a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia went viral on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Andaur village of the district, they said.In the video, Sakul Prajapati, a resident of the village in Chilkhar block was seen carrying his ailing wife Jogni 55 to the hospital on a cart.Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Pandey said the deputy chief minister has ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the matter.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:04 IST
UP: Man carries wife to hospital on cart, Deputy CM orders probe
  • Country:
  • India

After a video of a man carrying his wife on a cart to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia went viral on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Andaur village of the district, they said.

In the video, Sakul Prajapati, a resident of the village in Chilkhar block was seen carrying his ailing wife Jogni (55) to the hospital on a cart.

Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Pandey said the deputy chief minister has ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the matter. On March 28, Prajapati took his wife to a health centre -- three kilometres away from his house-- on the cart as he was unable to find a ride. The doctors there gave some medicines and referred his wife to the district hospital, he said. He left his wife on the cart at Piyaria village and returned home to take clothes and money and then took her to the hospital on a mini-truck, he said.

His wife died during treatment in the hospital, according to police.

Prajapati claimed the death took place at around 11 pm and the hospital refused to provide an ambulance to take the body home, saying the service was not available at night. He then hired a private ambulance for Rs 1,100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022